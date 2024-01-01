Australian Kelpie Dogs & Puppies

Australian Kelpie
Australian Kelpie

The Australian Kelpie is a lithe, energetic breed with hard muscle tone and effortless mobility, demonstrating his capability for relentless work. He has a knack for working sheep, whether in open fields or closed yards, and is versatile enough to withstand the demanding heat and dry conditions in Australia, where the breed originated.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

