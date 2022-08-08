The Alaskan Malamute is a powerfully built dog of Nordic breed type, developed to haul heavy loads rather than race. This breed is slightly longer than tall, and is heavy boned and compact, designed for strength and endurance. The Malamute’s gait is steady, balanced, and tireless. The coat is thick and double, with a coarse outer coat and dense, wooly, oily undercoat, providing the ultimate in insulation. Although the eyes have a “wolf-like” appearance, the expression is soft.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!