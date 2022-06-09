National Pit Bull Awareness Day: How to find Pit-friendly housing

Tomorrow is National Pit Bull Awareness Day , a day created by Bless the Bullies and dedicated to bringing positive attention to these wonderful, misunderstood dogs.

If you're a Pit parent or interested in adopting a Pit, you may know that some rental apartments don't allow them or other large breeds.

So I've compiled some tips for finding Pit-friendly rentals based on my own experience as a Pit Bull foster parent and renter, with help from For Rent: No Pit Bulls Allowed at StubbyDog.org and Renting with Your Pit Bull at BadRap.org.

1. Give yourself lots of time. Micaela Myers, author of the StubbyDog article, recommends starting your search two to three months before you have to move.

2. Don't hide your dog. "You're much safer if you stay honest and if you have the landlord add your dog's name and breed to the lease," BAD RAP says. "Landlords are more likely to evict dogs when they're pressured by neighbors if they're caught off guard."

3. Ask around. Ask fellow Pit parents for leads on Pit-friendly landlords; contact local shelters and bully breed rescue groups or post on their Facebook pages. StubbyDog's Myers suggests focusing on privately owned properties: "Private landlords are more likely to consider your pet

than commercial apartment complexes."

4. Consider using a broker. Brokers know area properties and landlords; in the past, they've pointed me toward landlords with flexible pet policies or histories of working out special arrangements with tenants.

5. Post housing-wanted ads on sites such as Craigslist; be honest that you have a Pit Bull and explain why you're a responsible pet parent and great tenant.