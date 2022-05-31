Pet Adoption Checklist

More likely than not, the adopting agency will charge a fee to help defray the cost of taking in unwanted or lost animals. The adoption fee you pay will be a tiny fraction of the money you will spend over the life of your pet.

You may need to pay for your adopted pet to be spayed or neutered before bringing him or her home.

Some expenses are mandatory for all pets, including: Food Routine veterinary care Licensing according to local regulations Collars, leashes and identification tags Kitty litter and box Basic grooming equipment and supplies.

Other expenditures may not be required but are highly recommended: Permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo Training classes Additional grooming supplies or professional grooming (depending on your new pet's needs) A spare collar or leash A bed and toys A crate or carrier

Unexpected costs: Accidents and illness can result in costly emergency veterinary care. Recovery tools for finding a missing pet can include posters and rewards.

A pet with special physical or behavioral challenges may require specialized professional support to overcome any obstacles these issues present.

For more on typical pet care costs visit Annual Dog Care Costs and Annual Cat Care Costs.

Time Considerations:

Pets need to be fed two to three times a day, more often in the case of puppies, and need a constant supply of fresh water.

A responsible pet parent should spend at least one hour per day giving direct attention to his or her pet. This may include training, exercising, grooming, and playing or, with cats, may just be lap time on the couch. Dogs will need to be taken out to potty several times a day.

A pet with an abundance of energy needs more time to exercise and interactive toys to keep them entertained.

Pets with long coats need 20 minutes a day of grooming to prevent matting.

Pets with certain medical conditions may need additional attention, including specifically timed injections in the case of diabetic animals.

Remember that adopted pets may need additional bonding and reassurance time in the early weeks.

Shopping Checklist:

It may be a good idea to wait until you select your new pet before you begin shopping for supplies. For example, some items, such as food and water bowls or collars and harnesses, depend upon the size of the pet you will be adopting.

Also, be sure to find out which food your pet was eating in the shelter or foster home so that you can provide the same in the beginning, again to ease the transition. After the pet has settled in, talk with your veterinarian about switching to the food of your choice.

Once you've selected your pet, here's a checklist of supplies you may need: