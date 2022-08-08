With majestic looks fitting for a tiger, the Toyger is a medium-sized, muscular cat with a long, rectangular body, substantial boning, high shoulders and inverted heart-shaped face. Her powerful body type lends itself to the slinky, rolling stride of a wild cat, demanding your attention. With a coat pattern that’s uniquely hers, the Toyger has circular facial markings and dark vertical stripes patterned against her shiny, plush, vivid orange coat.
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.