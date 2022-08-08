Toyger
Toyger

Finding pets for you...

With majestic looks fitting for a tiger, the Toyger is a medium-sized, muscular cat with a long, rectangular body, substantial boning, high shoulders and inverted heart-shaped face. Her powerful body type lends itself to the slinky, rolling stride of a wild cat, demanding your attention. With a coat pattern that’s uniquely hers, the Toyger has circular facial markings and dark vertical stripes patterned against her shiny, plush, vivid orange coat.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

cat sticking tongue out

9 Common Cat Myths Debunked

Fact: The myth most likely originated from Egyptian gods and religions, where sun god Atum-Ra, one of the Ennead, or the Nine would assume the form of the cat when visiting the underworld. Throughout the ages, cats continued to be considered magical and otherworldly, and their resilience in surviving falls from high places and long confinements without sustenance continue to amaze us. (Don’t trust your cat’s safety to those mythical 9 lives.)

Tips for New Cat Owners

Whether your new cat is coming from a shelter, a home, an urban street, or a country barn, the first twenty-four hours in your home are special and critical. Before you bring a new cat into your life, it helps to understand a little bit about how cats relate to their world.

Similar Breeds