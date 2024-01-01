Body

Solid, hard, rather long-bodied with depth and fullness but never coarse. The Ocicat is a medium to large cat with substantial bone and muscle development, yet with an athletic appearance, and should have surprising weight for the size. There is often some depth of chest with ribs slightly sprung, the back is level to slightly higher in the rear, and the flank reasonably level. Many Ocicats are athletic, powerful, and lithe. It should be noted that females are generally smaller than males.

Head

The skull is a modified wedge showing a slight curve from muzzle to cheek, with a visible, but gentle, rise from the bridge of the nose to the brow. The muzzle is broad and well defined with a suggestion of squareness and in profile shows good length. The chin is strong, and the jaw is firm with a proper bite. The moderate whisker pinch is not too severe. The head is carried gracefully on an arching neck. An allowance is made for jowls on mature males.

Ears

Alert, moderately large, and set so as to corner the upper, outside dimensions of the head. If an imaginary horizontal line is drawn across the brow, the ears are usually set at a 45 degree angle, i.e., neither too high nor too low. Ear tufts extending vertically from the tips of the ears sometimes occur.

Eyes

Large, almond shaped, and angling slightly upwards toward the ears with more than the length of an eye between the eyes. Ocicats come in all colors except blue. There is no correspondence between eye color and coat color.

Legs & Paws

Legs should be of good substance and well-muscled, medium-long, powerful, and in good proportion to the body. Feet are oval and compact with five toes in front and four in back, with size in proportion to legs.

Tail

Fairly long, medium slim with only a slight taper and with a dark tip.

Coat

Texture short, smooth, and satiny with a lustrous sheen. Tight, close lying, and sleek, yet long enough to accommodate the necessary bands of color. No suggestion of woolliness. All hairs except the tip of the tail are banded. Within the markings, hairs are tipped with a darker color, while hairs in the ground color are tipped with a lighter color.

Color

Tawny spotted, cinnamon spotted, chocolate spotted, blue spotted, fawn spotted, lavender spotted, ebony silver spotted, cinnamon silver spotted, chocolate silver spotted, blue silver spotted, fawn silver spotted, lavender silver spotted. Color is usually clear and pleasing. The lightest color is usually found on the face around the eyes, and on the chin and lower jaw. The darkest color is found on the tip of the tail. distinctive markings can be clearly seen from any orientation. Those on the face, legs, and tail may be darker than those on the torso. Ground color may be darker on the saddle and lighter on the underside, chin, and lower jaw. The determining factor in answering any and all questions as to the correct color of an Ocicat will be the color of the tail tip.