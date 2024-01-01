Ocicats
Ocicats

The Ocicat is a medium to large, well-spotted agouti cat of moderate type. This breed displays the look of an athletic animal: well-muscled and solid, graceful and lithe, yet with a fullness of body and chest. This powerful, athletic, yet graceful spotted cat is particularly noted for having a “wild” appearance.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

10 Questions Cat Vets Wish You Would Ask

After a decade as a veterinarian, I’ve got a bit of a routine when it comes to walking into an exam room. By the time I’ve opened the door, my technician has already taken a history, performed a preliminary examination, and told me the primary concerns that bring a feline in to see me. This helps me more efficiently diagnose a problem and determine what questions I need to ask.

cats meow

10 Reasons Cats Meow

According to Arden Moore, author of The Cat Behavior Answer Book, “cats are capable of making at least 30 sounds, including at least 19 variations on the simple meow.”

Similar Breeds