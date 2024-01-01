Selkirk Rex Cats & Kittens

The Selkirk Rex is the result of a dominant, spontaneous mutation that causes each hair (guard, down and awn) to have a gentle curl giving the coat a soft feel. The Selkirk Rex is a medium to large cat with heavy boning that gives the cat surprising weight and an impression of power.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 3 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

