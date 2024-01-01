Body

Medium to large and well-balanced. The substantial muscular torso is more rectangular than square, but not long. Back is straight with a slight rise to the hindquarters.

Head

Skull round, broad, and full-cheeked in both males and females. Skull structure to be smooth and round to the touch from the stop to the back of the head as well as across the breadth of the forehead and between the ears. Muzzle is medium width. The underlying bone structure is rounded with well-padded whisker pads to give the impression of squareness. The length is equal to ½ the width. Profile shows a muzzle, clearly visible beyond the curve of the cheek. The tip of the chin lines up with the tip of the nose and the upper lip in the same vertical plane. Profile reveals a nose stop. The nose has a downward slant with a convex curve and is set below the eye line. Chin firm and well-developed, balanced in proportion to the rest of the head and should be neither receding, protruding, nor excessively massive.

Ears

Medium in size, broad at the base, tapering, set well apart. Furnishings, if present, are curly.

Eyes

Large, rounded, set well apart. The outside corner is set very slightly higher than the inner corner, giving a sweet open expression to the face.

Legs & Paws

Legs medium to long. Substantial boning. Feet large, round, and firm. Toes: five in front, four behind.

Tail

Medium length, proportionate to body. Heavy at base, neither blunt nor pointed at tip.

Color

All genetically possible colors and patterns.

Coat: Long Hair

Coat texture is soft, full, and obviously curly. It does not feel or appear

to be as plush as the shorthair coat, however, should not appear to be

thin. Coat is dense and full with no bald or thinly covered areas of

the body. The coat may stand out from the body but may appear and

feel less than plush, but not close-lying. Random, unstructured coat,

arranged in loose, individual curls. The curls appear to be in clumps

or ringlets rather than as an all over wave. Although curl varies by

hair length, sex, and age in an individual, entire coat should show the

effect of the rex gene. Curliness may be evident more around the neck,

on the tail, and the belly.

Coat: Short Hair

Coat texture is soft, plushy, full, and obviously curly. Coat is dense and

full with no bald or thinly covered areas of the body. The coat stands

out from the body and should not appear flat or close-lying. Random,

unstructured coat, arranged in loose, individual curls. The curls appear

to be in clumps rather than as an all over wave. Although curl varies by

hair length, sex, and age in an individual, the entire coat should show

the effect of the rex gene. Curliness may be evident more around the

neck, on the tail and the belly.