Body

Moderate in size with medium fine to medium boning. Hips are slightly higher than shoulders. Allowances are made for larger size in males, as long as they remain balanced and in proportion.

Head

Modified wedge, slightly rounded with gentle contours. Whisker pads appear full and rounded, with long, flexible whiskers. Muzzle broad with rounded contours, and moderate to strong whisker pinch. Chin strong and firm. Slight dip to nose just below bottom of eye, continuing straight to tip of nose.

Ears

Continue modified wedge of head; slightly flared and cupped; medium to large. Full furnishings and earmuffs with lynx tipping preferred on longhair; not required on shorthair.

Eyes

Medium large and expressive; almond shape at rest, rounder when alert; set moderately far apart; slightly slanted toward base of ear. Color can be copper, gold, yellow, green, blue, aqua (for mink colored cats), or odd eyes; no correlation between coat color and eye color.

Legs & Paws

Medium long to match body length; forelegs may be slightly shorter than hind legs. As with body, medium fine boning; rounded feet.

Tail

In proportion to body; tapering from base to tip.

Color

All genetically possible colors and patterns. Cats with no more than a locket and/or button shall be judged in the color class of their basic color, with no penalty for such locket or button.

Coat: Long Hair

Semi-longhair; coat loose, bouncy, springy; light and airy enough to part with a breath. Stands away from body; curls preferred over waves; unkempt appearance (“Gypsy Shag” look); neck ruff at maturity. Longest curls at base of ears and tail, and in ruff; tightest curls in ruff and at base of ears; tail plumed with some curling.

Coat: Short Hair

Short to approximately medium-long; coat springy, curly or wavy; stands away from body with waves over most of cat. Tail like bottlebrush, not plumed; may be wavy. No ruff, ringlets, or earmuffs. Texture may be harder than longhair.