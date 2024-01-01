Body

Cobby type, low on the legs, broad and deep through the chest, equally massive across the shoulders and rump, with a well-rounded midsection and level back. Good muscle tone, with no evidence of obesity. Large or medium in size. Quality the determining consideration rather than size.

Head

Round and massive, with great breadth of skull. Round face with round underlying bone structure. Well set on a short, thick neck. Skull structure to be smooth and round to the touch and not unduly exaggerated from where the forehead begins at the top of the break to the back of the head, as well as across the breadth between the ears. When viewed in profile, the prominence of the eyes is apparent and the forehead, nose, and chin appear to be in vertical alignment. Nose is short, snub, and broad, with “break” centered between the eyes. Cheeks full. Muzzle not overly pronounced, smoothing nicely into the cheeks. Chin full, well-developed, and firmly rounded, reflecting a proper bite.

Ears

Small, round tipped, tilted forward, and not unduly open at the base. Set far apart, and low on the head, fitting into (without distorting) the rounded contour of the head.

Eyes

Large, round, and full. Set level and far apart, giving a sweet expression to the face. Brilliant in color; eye color depends upon coat color.