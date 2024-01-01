Exotic Shorthair Cats & Kittens

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Exotic Shorthair
Exotic Shorthair

The ideal Exotic should present an impression of a heavily boned, well balanced cat with a sweet expression and soft, round lines. The large, round eyes set wide apart in a large round head contribute to the overall look and expression. The thick, plush coat softens the lines of the cat and accentuates the roundness in appearance.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 2 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Bad Habits Cats

Correcting Your Cat's Bad Habits

 

black kitten

Black Cat & Kitten Breeds

A hair-raising 29% of black cats, more than any other color, are being given a second chance at a new life with great families. According to research, black kittens and black cats are showing the healthiest adoption rates that rescue groups have seen in years.

Similar Breeds