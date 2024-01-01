British Shorthair Cats & Kittens

British Short Hair
The British Shorthair is a compact, well-balanced, and powerful cat, with a short, very dense coat. They often convey an overall impression of balance and proportion in which no feature is exaggerated.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 1 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 3 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 4 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

