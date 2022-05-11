According to Arden Moore, author of The Cat Behavior Answer Book, “cats are capable of making at least 30 sounds, including at least 19 variations on the simple meow.”

So why do cats meow? Check out ten possible translations for cat talk and feline language:

10) I’m hurt – If your cat suddenly begins to meow excessively, take him to be evaluated by a veterinarian immediately. Your cat’s meows may indicate that there is something medically wrong, especially if the behavior isn’t typical. “Numerous diseases can cause a cat to feel hunger, thirst, or pain, all of which can lead to excessive meowing,” advises Web MD.

9) I'm just saying hi – Often a cat meows to his human when you come home, says the ASPCA website, or even to greet you when you see each other in the house.

8) I want food – The “I’m hungry” meow is likely one all cat parents know well. “Lots of cats know just how to tell their families that it’s time for dinner,” says pet blogger, Jane Harrell. “My cat Mojo would run around after me, meowing the whole time if she thought dinner was going to be late.”

7) Pay attention to me – Sometimes cats talk simply because they want your attention – and they learn that meowing gets them just that. “Cats often meow to initiate play, petting or to get you to talk to them,” explains Web MD.