Calico cats are wonderful! Keep in mind, calico cats are not a breed. Instead, calico refers to their tri-color coats which include black, orange and white. "Dilute" calicos may have gray, beige and white instead. Despite rumors to the contrary, calico cats are not all female, either—out of every 3000 calico kittens, one might be male! Several breeds of cats and mixtures of domestic cats can be calicos, including the American shorthair, Siberian and Japanese bobtail. Calico personalities can be as varied as their coats.

Rumored to be a bit feistier than other cats, recent studies confirm that pet parents have this perception, but NOT that calicos have this behavior. It may just be that calico lovers enjoy this perception and it’s been perpetuated.

That said, with so many cat parents saying they love their calico’s quirky nature, consider a calico if you’d like a kitty that will tell you what’s on her mind. As every calico is unique and from different heritage, their stats may range from 1-5 based on the individual.