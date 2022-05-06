Are Cats as Loyal as Dogs?

This May 1st, celebrate Loyalty Day with your pets. Cats are loyal, too!

Loyalty Day, the lesser-known May 1 holiday, celebrates American freedom and the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States. It's also a fine time to celebrate the loyalty of your loveable pets.

Dogs are often looked at as the epitome of loyalty. Ever since Lassie rescued Timmy from a well, dogs have been portrayed by the media as loyal, faithful, and "man's best friend." Cats, on the other hand, are portrayed as aloof and distant. Remember the cats in Lady and the Tramp? Well, it's not like that in my house. My cat is just as loyal as my dogs.

The Cat Was Here First and She Still Loves Me

First, a little background: My cat has been around since before I met my husband. Shortly after we married, we introduced a puppy into the household and followed that up with another puppy. Within a year of the second puppy, we brought home a bouncing baby boy.

Through all these changes, my cat has stuck by me. She puts up with being chased by a couple of frisky dogs and our pesky toddler, but she'll still cuddle up on the blanket next to me, purring. She's the first one to greet me in the morning and never lets me read a book without placing herself directly on my lap. If that's not loyalty, I'm not sure what is.