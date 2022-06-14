Planning the Perfect Cat Play Date

Check out these great tips for helping your

cat make friends and play nice.



If you've ever owned a cat, you know that no matter how shy she may seem, a cat will let you know when she wants to eat, play, or be left alone. Despite their famous independent streak, cats traditionally come from a colony setting, and can be quite happy living with other cats or pets.



This may be a source of concern for single-cat households, which may feel like a cat play date might be right for their kitty. With that in mind, we offer the benefits of play dates for your cat, as well as some tips on how to make them successful.

Cats Deserve BFFs, Too

Many cats (especially indoor ones) run the risk of not getting enough exercise, which can result in obesity. A playdate offers the chance for your cat to release a lot of pent-up energy that can come from being inside all day. It's also a beneficial way for your cat to learn socialization and get joy from interacting and playing with other cats.



If you decide a playdate is something your cat would enjoy, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. One vital key is age: Younger cats tend to be more open to new patterns and socialization experiences, but every cat is different. Introducing your cat to a cat playdate during the kitten stage (7 to 12 weeks), might be a good idea since this is the crucial stage where they begin to learn their lifelong habits. Once adults, some cats tend be set in their social ways and may decide they don't really want to make friends.