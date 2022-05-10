Want a super-simple form of entertainment for cats? Set up a bird feeder outside your window! I recently did this and have already seen some great benefits.

Why set up entertainment for cats?

Offering your cat a way to stay active and entertained during the day decreases the likelihood that he or she will develop behavioral problems. In addition, you may notice your cats:

Become less needy

Be more active during the day -- and less at night!

Get along better with other pets in the house

How to set up a bird feeder for your indoor cats