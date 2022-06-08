How to Play with Your Cat in 9 Fun Ways

Don't underestimate the power of play. Cats need play sessions to engage their minds and exercise their bodies. We all know cats enjoy a good catnip-filled mouse now and then, but those stuffed toys can get old fast. If you want to shake things up a bit, here are some fun new ways to play with your cat.

Play hide-and-seek.

Hide one of your kitty's toys under a blanket and watch her try to uncover the hidden gem. Try attaching the toy to a string so you can wiggle it under the blanket.

Have a singing contest.

When she meows, try to respond with the same sound. She'll most likely meow back. Keep echoing her as she meows back and forth with you.

Teach her a trick.

Cats really can learn tricks! Get some treats ready, let her sniff them, and issue a command (like shake). If your cat does what you ask, give her a treat. Repeat. If she is still interested, try to get your cat to do the trick 5-10 times in a row to reinforce the behavior.

Make her work for her food.

Place a treat under an upside-down plastic cup. Your kitty will have to figure out how to knock over the cup to get to the treat.