How to Rehome Your Dog

Rehoming a dog, in the first place, is not abandonment; as a matter of fact, it’s humane, mature, and responsible. Secondly, while there are various problems that can potentially cause pet parents to consider giving away their dog, comparatively there are also solutions.

How do I Rehome a Dog FAQ’s

1. Is it wrong to be selective when rehoming a dog?

No, and Dr. Nicholas Dodman, a Veterinary Behavior Specialist from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University says, “Choosing a canine companion based on individual behavior and lifestyle compatibility is crucial to the success of the relationships between people and their dogs.”

2. I’ve exhausted all my options trying to keep my dog, what do I do?

Contact breed rescue groups: Discover numerous rescue groups that, by and large, specifically help your dog’s breed.

Discover numerous rescue groups that, by and large, specifically help your dog’s breed. Rehome the dog yourself: Speak with friends and family and in brief, advertise your intentions.

Speak with friends and family and in brief, advertise your intentions. Post Dog Rehoming Ads: Hang posters on local bulletin boards and on balance, post on social media.

Hang posters on local bulletin boards and on balance, post on social media. Make an internet profile: Ultimately, highlight your dog’s best features and behavioral qualities accordingly online.

3. How do I work with my local animal shelter or rescue group?

Generally speaking, surrender your dog to an animal shelter or a rescue organization.

4. How would you describe your dog’s optimal environment and home?

To summarize, what kind of situation is best in its next home? In any event, is he okay with kids and other pets? On the whole, consider what type of people would suit his personality and energy. All things considered, create an idea of what your pet needs in its next home.

5. What would it take to get your dog to put his best foot forward towards a forever home?

Generally speaking, make sure the pet has recently had a wellness exam. Are his vaccinations are up-to-date? Now, create a pet profile online and describe the dog’s more exceptional qualities and its history. Doing so has more of a likelihood that the pet will make an impact online. All this ultimately helps adopters best understand your pet’s needs.

6. Are you able to be patient through the process?

Straightaway, pet rehoming takes patience. Although, you may be in a rush in rehoming your dog. On the whole, finding a good fit for your dog does take time, love, and patience.

Rehoming Dog Tips

Avoid Stress: In a word, advise the new family to avoid anything stressful as long as the dog settles.

The Dog May Not Eat: Tell them not to worry if the dog won’t eat on the first day. Nonetheless, he’ll eat when he’s ready.

Assure New Owners: Acclimating takes patience, during which, there may be an accident.

Keep in touch: Tell the new owners to call you from time to time with any questions or problems.