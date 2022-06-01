Eight Questions to Ask Before Adopting a Blind Pet

I think we can learn many life lessons by living with a blind dog. They teach so much about courage, joy and love. Opening up your home to a blind dog is an amazing experience, and one I highly recommend. However, there are some things you should know beforehand. Here are some questions that you should consider when thinking about adopting a blind dog.

Beyond these specific questions about blind dogs, there are basic questions you should ask before adopting ANY pet. (Read Petfinder's Pet-Adoption Checklist for the questions to ask.) If you’re ready, you will be opening yourself up for an amazing experience. Your blind pet will teach you more than you can possibly imagine!

Karen Belfi is the President of Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming blind and visually-impaired dogs. She and several others founded BDRA after realizing how many blind dogs in shelters fall through the cracks. She is an RN and lives in Philadelphia with her husband and three dogs, two of whom are blind. She has had many blind foster dogs over the years and never fails to be amazed by their resilience, their joy, and their courage.