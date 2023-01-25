Petfinder's Mission

Petfinder is an online, searchable database of animals who need homes. It is also a directory of nearly 11,000 animal shelters and adoption organizations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Organizations maintain their own home pages and available-pet databases.

From the comfort of their personal computers, pet lovers can search for a pet that best matches their needs. They can then reference a shelter’s web page and discover what services it offers. Petfinder also includes discussion forums, a pet-care resource directory and a library of free pet-care articles to help keep pets in their homes.

Petfinder is updated DAILY.

Organizations wishing to participate should register. A contact person should be responsible for direct communications with Petfinder. Only nonprofit organizations will be included (but Federal 501(c)(3) status is not necessary).

Petfinder is made up of animal-care professionals and regular people volunteering for their local animal welfare organizations all working together to maintain active and accurate homeless pet lists. Most animal welfare volunteers have “real jobs” by day. The success and the magnitude of this project is largely due to their tireless efforts to make a difference. If you would like to help, let us know! You can find us at https://www.petfinder.com/. Email: pets@petfinder.com.

If you have a Website and would like to help us promote shelter pets as the #1 choice for a new pet, you may use our free widgets and graphics to add Petfinder to your website. You may also want to check out our Featured Pet Module which allows you to show Petfinder pets from your community on your own home page.

Disclaimer

Petfinder is only a directory of homeless pets and pet adoption organizations. No information in Petfinder is guaranteed. Although the information on Petfinder is updated frequently, it is always best to call the facility or organization that lists the pet to insure it is still available and to insure the information listed in Petfinder is accurate. It is crucial that any pet found through an adoption service be thoroughly examined by a veterinarian immediately upon adoption. Any pets found, adopted through, or listed in Petfinder are the sole responsibility of the adoption organizations and/or the adopting party.

Petfinder accepts no responsibility for any liability or for any injury or damages to any person or property caused by any listed animal, as well as any cause of action, claims, suits or demands whatsoever that may arise as a result of such injury or damage.