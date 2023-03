You can share this image with the “share” buttons on this page, or by embedding the code below on your website or blog:

<a href=" https://www.petfinder.com/blog/2013/09/searching-for-a-pet-weve-made-it-even-easier " target="_blank"><img src="https://d1941uuft27pfg.cloudfront.net/uploads/2013/09/cat-new-search-launch-woah.jpg" alt="Petfinder's pet search has a new look! Check out our new and improved adoptable-pet search today." border="0"/></a>.