Top Dog Hashtags to Make Your Dog Insta-Famous

From top dog hashtags to simple photo tricks, here are the secrets you need to get your pup on his way to Instagram fame.

Is your camera roll a treasure trove of adorable dog photos? Maybe it’s finally time to do something with all that cuteness. If you’re thinking about giving your dog his very own Instagram account, be warned: he will probably be more popular than you!

Hashtags Help!

Your pup may be your best buddy. But on Instagram, hashtags are your best friend—especially when your dog’s account is just starting out. Hashtags help other dog lovers find your pup’s pics.

Here are some top dog hashtags that you can copy and paste into your Instagram captions:

#dog #puppy #pup #cute #eyes #dogs_of_instagram #pet #petstagram #dogsitting #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #dogstagram #dogoftheday #lovedogs #lovepuppies #hound #adorable #doglover #instapuppy #instadog

Breed specific hashtags are also a great way to get eyes on your dog’s account. From mutt to maltese, there is a world of hashtags just for your dog’s breed. Start by searching for your breed’s hashtag (i.e. #pomeranian) and take a look at the “Related Hashtags” bar and the tags other owners are using.

Make Some Friends!

Hashtags are a huge help in finding new friends and followers for your budding Insta-star. But giving your follower count a boost takes a bit of digital networking.

The easiest ways to get your dog noticed is to notice some other dogs first! Start by picking one of your favorite hashtags and seeing who else is using it.

Likes and comments are a great way to make someone else feel good and inspire them to check out your dog’s page! Tap that Heart button as much as possible, and if you think a particular pup is extra cute, don’t be afraid to comment and say so.

Find Your Own Style

There are a ton of pup-centric Instagram accounts out there. So when new friends find your page, what’s the “special sauce” that will convince them to follow YOUR pet?