Why Do Some Dogs Have Different Colored Eyes?

Have you ever seen dogs with two different colored eyes? Stunning! But why does this happen? Find out everything you ever wanted to know about heterochromia.



The next time you come across a dog with two different colored eyes, don't stop to clean your glasses or rub your eyes. You're not seeing things — you've simply found a dog with heterochromia. The term originates from the Greek word heteros, meaning "different," and chroma, meaning "color."

How Does This Happen?

A dog's eye color is determined by the amount of melanin found in the iris. Brown eyes indicate a high concentration of melanin, while green or blue eyes indicate a lower amount. Dogs with two different colored eyes have differing melanin levels in each eye. Heterochromia, however, can also be centralized. That is, the iris of one eye can be two different colors.



If a puppy had two different colored eyes when he was born, then the heterochromia is a genetic condition passed along from his mother and father.

