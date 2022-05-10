Pawsitively Pawesome Cat and Dog Puns

Do you love pets and funny wordplay? Check out these 14 cat and dog puns sure to give you a grrrin!



Whether or not you're a fan of wordplay, if you're a pet owner, it's hard not to crack a smile when you hear some hilarious cat and dog puns — or simply groan and roll your eyes in amazement of their pawdacity!



We hope you find this list of pugnacious pet puns as a-mew-zing as we do:



1. "I woof you." Expressions of love are always purriceless.

2. I'm going to make you an off-fur you can't re-fur-se." It's impawsible to say no to cute pets.

3. "Cat-astrope!" The purrfect way to describe that moment when you discover your kitty has "re-fluffed" the pile of laundry you just neatly folded.

4. "I'm having a ruff day." Don't "terrier self up" about it. There's sure to be a pawsitive outcome!

5. "Procatstination." When your kitty lies on your laptop, she's just trying to turn you into a purrcrastinator.