Pawsitively Pawesome Cat and Dog Puns
Do you love pets and funny wordplay? Check out these 14 cat and dog puns sure to give you a grrrin!
Whether or not you're a fan of wordplay, if you're a pet owner, it's hard not to crack a smile when you hear some hilarious cat and dog puns — or simply groan and roll your eyes in amazement of their pawdacity!
We hope you find this list of pugnacious pet puns as a-mew-zing as we do:
1. "I woof you." Expressions of love are always purriceless.
2. I'm going to make you an off-fur you can't re-fur-se." It's impawsible to say no to cute pets.
3. "Cat-astrope!" The purrfect way to describe that moment when you discover your kitty has "re-fluffed" the pile of laundry you just neatly folded.
4. "I'm having a ruff day." Don't "terrier self up" about it. There's sure to be a pawsitive outcome!
5. "Procatstination." When your kitty lies on your laptop, she's just trying to turn you into a purrcrastinator.
6. "You have cat to be kitten me right meow." You went to the store and fur-got to purrchase a new toy?
7. "Whatevfur." Watch that cattitude!
8. "Is your pup your doggleganger?" The anomaly of dog and owner look-alikes certainly gives paws for thought.
9. "I could have been a cat-tender! I could have been somepawdy!" Some cats have a flair fur the drameowtic.
10. "That dog sweater is a fashion furpaw." Even pets have fashion sense. (Hopefully the puparazzi wasn't watching.)
11. "Raise the ruff — this purrty is off the leash!" Pets know how to have a punrestrainedly good time.
12. "Incatceivable!" Some things are purrplexing to even the smartest of cats.
13. "Pardon the interrufftion." Your pup might have something important to say — even when he seems barking mad.
14. "Everything but the kitten sink!" We couldn't pawsibly fit anymeowr puns on this list.