Is Hair Loss After Vaccines Normal?

Dr. Lauren Brickman writes a pet health and care column for Petside.com.

Q: My Yorkie has hair loss on the spot where the vet gives her shots. Is this normal?

A: It is possible that your dog is reacting to her vaccines. Some dogs get a local reaction from the rabies vaccine that causes hair loss.

While it is mainly a cosmetic issue, there are oral medications that your veterinarian can prescribe to help the hair grow back. Discuss this with your veterinarian to see if you can determine which shot was the culprit.

