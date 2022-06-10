Reading Time: 2 mins, 37 secs. When a dog experiences loose stools, a pet parent realizes what to feed a dog with diarrhea is essential. While the gastrointestinal system receives and processes food, the symptoms of GI distress can painfully manifest in a dog. For example, GI symptoms like constipation, scooting, abnormally colored stools, flatulence, blood or mucus in stools, bloating, vomiting, and liquid excrement. Furthermore, difficult elimination in a dog or a change of frequency are signs of illness. The amount and color of stool produced by a dog are affected by diet. On the other hand, large amounts of loose, odorous, or unusually colored stools are abnormal. Mostly, dogs are known to move their bowels once or twice daily. A dog’s excrement is typically solid and brown, so when pet parents notice a change, this should be a cause for concern. When a dog experiences these symptoms along with runny stools, visit the Veterinarian: The stool contains blood. There is vomiting or fever. There are other signs of generalized distress. If the diarrhea continues for more than twenty-four hours, get help from a Veterinarian.

Dog Diarrhea Home Feeding Remedies There are many causes for diarrhea in dogs. If your dog has loose stools, but is otherwise acting normal, try home feeding remedies which can help dog diarrhea. If diarrhea continues and there’s other alarming symptoms, then it’s completely appropriate to seek medical attention from the dog’s Veterinarian. Withhold food for 24 hours: Diarrhea can dehydrate your dog, so be sure that he always has access to plenty of fresh water. Offer a Bland Meal: Serve four to six small meals throughout the day rather than one big meal. Make a homemade remedy for dog diarrhea:

- One part broiled lean hamburger to two parts cooked rice.

- Broiled chicken and rice are also an alternative.

- One-part cottage cheese or boiled egg mixed with two parts rice or cooked macaroni.

- When the dog's diarrhea stops and they are tolerating regular portions of food, consider adding 1 tablespoon of fiber one time a day to the dog’s diet. Feed the diet for three days: In this case, even after diarrhea has stopped. On the fourth day, combine this special half-and-half with your dog’s regular food. Continue reducing until by the end of the week. By this time, your dog should be eating standard portion rations. Dog Diarrhea exceeding 24 hours: If your dog’s condition worsens, go seek a Veterinarian’s help. For one thing, prevention of diarrhea in a dog comes down to micromanaging your dog’s intake. All in all, avoid sudden changes to a dog’s diet, feeding him table scraps, milk treats, or leaving the trash can accessible. Most importantly, keep your dog on top of his vaccinations. Consequently, this help in preventing loose stools and keeping your dog, healthy, happy, and feeling his best.