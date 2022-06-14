Apple cider vinegar for dogs is one of the many home remedies that pet parents consider if a dog has fleas, even though it has no medical proof of efficacy. While ingesting a small diluted amount may not be harmful, the acidity is not healthy for all dogs and can lead to gastric complications.

Is apple cider vinegar good for dogs?

Apple cider vinegar may have some benefits for humans but can dogs have apple cider vinegar and reap any benefit? Apple cider vinegar is not a scientifically-proven treatment for people or pups with digestion, flea, ear, dry or itchy skin issues, or to balance pH levels.

For dogs with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, apple cider vinegar may put a pet’s health at risk.

There is no shortage of information and advice on pet care, including varying opinions on the perceived benefits of apple cider vinegar. When faced with an abundance of information sources, always follow the advice of a veterinarian.

If you’re considering giving your dog an apple cider vinegar mixture, then the best way to understand if it is safe or beneficial is to consult a veterinarian.

What are the benefits of apple cider vinegar for dogs?

Like coconut oil for dogs, ingesting small amounts of apple cider vinegar may not harm your dog however there are no proven health benefits or effective treatments. In some cases, it may even have the potential to create health issues.

Apples contain most of the nourishment publicized in the benefits of including it in a daily diet. The combination of fermented apple, yeast, bacteria, and water give the drink a similar vitamin profile to apple juice, without the high sugar.

The result is a vitamin B and antioxidant-rich cocktail. While there is no evidence of whether dogs absorb any of the nutrition from apple cider vinegar, antioxidants and B vitamins are known for health benefits such as:

Converting food into energy. Healthy skin and coat. Metabolizing carbohydrates, protein, and fat. Processing amino acids for healthy cell membranes. Building muscle, hair, nails, enzymes and growth hormones. Releasing energy from food to support whole body health. Blood formation. Providing fiber. Protecting against free radicals that cause cellular damage. Supporting the immune system.

Apple cider vinegar uses for dogs: The Facts

Pet parents who still choose to administer apple cider vinegar should be aware that without proper knowledge of the effects of its acidity, it can burn delicate, irritated skin and the lining of the stomach.

Apple cider vinegar is not recommended as a remedy for dogs and peer-reviewed research confirms that there is no evidence of any health benefits. The best way to learn more about whether a dog should consume a home remedy is to check with your veterinarian.

The fact is that scientific studies offer no evidence of the following uses of apple cider vinegar for dogs.

What apple cider vinegar will not do for your pet Relieve itchy, dry skin Maintain a healthy weight Treat food allergies Flea and tick repellant Whiten teeth Prevent premature aging Cure ear infections Cure mange Regulate diabetes Soothe irritated paws Soothe arthritis pain Provide more energy Improve digestion Treat eczema Avoid bladder inflammation Alleviate hot spots Manage fungal infections Maintain heart health Reduce dandruff Avoid viruses Inhibit the growth of cancer cells Boost immunity Remove body odor Improving general well-being Balance pH levels Increase in metabolism Cleans tear stains

Learn more about feeding a dog

