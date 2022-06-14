Your Dog’s Necessary Nutrients

The following is an excerpt from Petfinder.com's The Adopted Dog Bible

Before you decide among commercial, home-cooked, and raw food for your dog, it's important to have a basic understanding of the building blocks of a healthy canine diet.

Water. Your dog should always have access to fresh water, from a clean bowl. Some people limit a dog's water supply or take it away altogether in the evenings, to avoid late-night bathroom needs. This may be a helpful house-training tool, but it is not fair or healthy for your dog in the long-term.

Water helps the body to:

Stay hydrated

Regulate body temperature

Aid digestion

Lubricate muscle tissues

Flush away bacteria that cause urinary tract infections

Ease constipation by moving stools along more smoothly

Transport oxygen and nutrients throughout the body

The quality of your dog's drinking water is also important. Most tap water contains chemical additives, such as chlorine and fluoride, as well as heavy metals such as lead and cadmium, which can be harmful to your dog's health.

While it's true that dogs drink from ponds, puddles and -- horrors -- the toilet, these water sources are teeming with bacteria and parasites. You can reduce the risk of infection by providing your dog with only bottled or filtered water.

Proteins. Proteins build and maintain muscles, organs, bones, blood, body tissues, hair, nails, and the immune system. Many foods contain protein, but the best sources are beef, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, grains, and soy.

Adopted dogs with a history of poor nutrition may be at risk of developing a protein deficiency. Signs of a protein deficiency include:

Dry, brittle fur

Poor muscle development

Anemia

Growth problems

Weakened immune system

If your adopted dog comes to you with some or all of these symptoms, talk to your vet.

Protein levels that exceed a dog's minimum requirement do not pose a problem to healthy dogs, unless your dog has impaired kidney or liver function (your veterinarian can monitor organ function with regular blood tests), or an allergy to a particular protein source.

Recent research has shown that previous recommendations to reduce protein intake for senior dogs was not sound. In fact, healthy senior dogs may need significantly more protein than their younger counterparts because they metabolize the protein less efficiently.