What is Dog Constipation?

What to do for a constipated dog depends on the cause of the condition, and the best place to start is to recognize dog constipation symptoms. If you are concerned that your dog is showing signs of distress at potty-time, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Often, when a dog is constipated, the cause is attributed to something the pup has ingested. The most common cause of dog constipation is nutrition , particularly if a dog food is low in fiber , but there can be many possible reasons for the condition. Below are 14 possible causes of dog constipation:

Dog constipation is the irregular movement of bowels, or straining to poop. What to give a constipated dog depends on whether the condition is caused by diet, a neuromuscular or metabolic disorder. In most cases, dog constipation is temporary, but it can be symptom of a more serious health issue.

How to know a dog is constipated: Symptoms

The most obvious symptom of dog constipation is no bowel movement in a 24 hour period. Dogs generally poop at least once a day, and may go more often depending on the diet being fed.

Signs of constipation in dogs usually begin with a dog in a position to poop but unable to produce anything. If the following two or more potty trips only result in the dog straining and nothing more – it’s very likely he is in the initial stages of constipation.

Dog constipation symptoms

Circling, frequent squatting without results, scooting (dragging bottom along floor)

Going two days or longer without a bowel movement

Crying out or showing signs of discomfort during elimination

Stools that are hard and dry

Lack of appetite

Sporadic vomiting

Passing mucus or abbreviated liquid stool after straining

Lack of energy

Check your dog’s poop consistency on this fecal scoring chart. Healthy digestive systems generally produce a 2 or 3 specimen. A dog producing a 1 specimen could be a sign of constipation and should be diagnosed by a veterinarian.

Which remedy is best for constipated dogs: Treatment

Remedies for dog constipation and what to give a constipated dog should only be advised by a trained veterinarian. Under no circumstances should a pup be given human or home remedies for dog constipation without prior consultation with a veterinarian.

Under a veterinarian’s care, a dog’s eating habits and medical history are analyzed, tests may be run to determine the cause of constipation, and treatments prescribed to address any underlying medical conditions, as well as the constipation itself.

Veterinarian Treatment Pet Parent Treatment Treatment with Veterinarian approval Physical exam, abdominal and/or rectal Daily exercise Add canned or puréed pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) to meals from time-to-time X-rays or ultrasounds to assess severity of condition Maintain a consistent feeding schedule Include a some wheat bran Blood tests to evaluate dehydration Provide access to fresh water Combine recommended amounts of Metamucil Provide fluids Provide access to fresh water Administer pet enemas or laxatives Feed a fiber-rich diet (with veterinarian approval) Manually remove feces Add high-fiber supplements to meals (with veterinarian approval) Prescribe stool softeners Recommend supplements and probiotics Propose fiber additives Advise prescription, digestive-formula dog food

*Treatment outlined in the table above is not conclusive and only a veterinarian should provide an individual treatment plan for your dog based on professional diagnoses and tests. Always consult a veterinarian before treating a dog for constipation or any condition.