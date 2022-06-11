Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?

Yes, it’s ok for dogs to eat tiny pieces of raw pineapple, but only in moderation. Like oranges, pineapples are high in sugar but also have all the good stuff like vitamin B6 which helps dogs digest and build protein needed for muscles, hair, nails, enzymes, and growth hormones.

What makes pineapple bad for dogs?

Generally, pineapple is safe to eat but be aware that there are some pieces that are very bad for dogs. While this fruit is sweet and juicy, it’s also high in calories, fiber, natural sugar and vitamin C, all components that offer little nutritional value to his diet.

Dog’s bodies are able to naturally produce their own vitamin C, so it isn’t harmful to give him extra, but he doesn’t need it the same way people do. Any additional vitamin C that a dog consumes is usually expelled through urine.

Before sharing pineapple with your dog, it’s also good to know that a medium-sized raw pineapple contains as much as 89 grams of sugar. This natural fructose can be harmful and cause serious digestive upset. The other dense nutrient in raw pineapple is the amount of fiber, up to 52% that could lead to constipation in dogs.

If introducing pineapple as a treat, be sure to add it slowly and carefully as with any new food in your dog's diet. Be sure to observe him for any changes in behavior, digestive and otherwise. If you do notice any changes, be sure to contact a veterinarian for advice.

8 Pineapple pieces that you should never feed a dog

Fruit, including pineapples, often contain trace amounts of pesticides used by farmers, but there are also other parts of the fruit that your dog should definitely avoid altogether.

Here’s a list of the 8 parts of the pineapple fruit that a dog cannot eat.

Hard, rough skin is difficult to digest. Pineapple leaves contain toxic compounds. Stems can be a choking hazard. The eye, or core, can cause intestinal obstructions. A medium-sized fruit contains as much as 89g of natural sugar including sucrose, fructose, and glucose. Vitamin C is usually harmless to dogs, however, according to a Cumming Veterinary Medical Center, large amounts can cause cell damage. Canned, dried or dehydrated pineapple is dangerously high in added sugar. Pineapple juice contains large amounts of concentrated sugar.

Raw pineapple chunks can be good for dogs, here’s how.

Raw pineapple is an all-year-round favorite human snack and is ok to share in moderation as it contains lots of healthy and nourishing vitamins and minerals that can be good for dogs.

Pineapple vitamins and minerals that benefit dogs:

- Folate (folic acid B9) – supports healthy dog cell membranes

- Magnesium – supports whole body health including strong heart, muscle, and bones.

- Niacin (vitamin B3) – encourages natural metabolization of carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) – ensures your dog maintains healthy energy from his diet.

- Vitamin A – supports healthy eyes, immune system, bone and muscle growth, and skin and coat health.

- Vitamin B6 – helps break down protein in the diet and rebuild protein structures like strong muscles, hair, nails, enzymes and growth hormones.

- Vitamin B12 – an important nutrient that aids blood formation and helps your dog metabolize carbohydrates.

- Vitamin E – protects against free radicals in the skin and cells.

- Zinc – promotes healthy skin and coat and supports the immune system by breaking down carbohydrates, fat, and protein.

Learn more about caring for your dog

Get dog nutrition tips from experts. Subscribe to the Petfinder Newsletter.