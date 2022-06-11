Can Dogs Eat Mango?

Dogs can safely eat small pieces of mango, occasionally, provided the pit is removed. Since dogs don’t need the vitamins in ripe mangos, and these juicy fruits are high in sugar, only give your dog a small slice without any remaining outer skin.

Are mangoes good for dogs?

If you’ve searched the Internet to find out if a dog can eat mangoes, many of the results mention that mango is good for dogs because they are high in fiber. Dogs need fiber for a variety of functions. However, not all fruits are ok for dogs, and not all types of fiber are either.

While dogs can eat small pieces of ripe mango occasionally, it won’t be sufficient to fulfill your dog’s daily fiber requirement. Feeding your dog a formulated highly nutritious dog food diet that is already well-balanced to provide him with the fiber he needs for long-term health is the best way to show him that you care.

How does fiber benefit dogs?

A good quality dog food diet contains both insoluble, soluble and prebiotic fibers. These nutrients provide your dog with benefits to support the gastrointestinal, digestive systems and cellular health.

Dogs can benefit from fiber in the following ways:

Deters diabetes

Prevents diarrhea

Averts constipation

Maintains healthy weight

Supports regular bowel movements

Helps produce firm stools

Satiates appetite so your dog feels fuller for longer

Contributes toward gut health

While mangoes are high in fibers that are healthy for pet parents to eat, these same fibers do not offer the same benefits to canine family members. It is ok for dogs to eat small bits of ripe mango flesh occasionally, as long it’s not a substitute for the balanced fiber content found in a well-formulated dog food diet.

How to prepare a mango for a dog

Ripe mango can be a tasty treat for your dog occasionally. When it comes to any human foods or treats that dogs can eat, limit the portion to 10% of the total food intake per day and be aware of portion control.

While giving your dog treats may make you his favorite family member, feeding him a well-balanced diet that ensures his health long into his senior years is the best way to show you care.

If a small portion of mango is included in his treat quota for the day, then to ensure that mango is safe for dogs to eat, follow these easy preparation instructions.

Thoroughly wash the mango as the fruit is often sprayed with pesticides before harvesting. Remove the tough, outer skin completely as this may cause a digestive blockage. Cut off the ripe, yellow flesh from the pit. Trash the pit, as it could be choking hazard. Slice the mango flesh into 1-inch strips. Chop each strip into squares and set one slice aside. Freeze the remaining parts of the mango for a summer treat. Add the one chopped up slice to your dog’s meal or serve fresh or frozen as a treat.

If you’re planning to introduce your dog to new foods, always check with your veterinarian first. A professional can provide you with appropriate recommendations.

What vitamins do mangoes have?

Mangoes are an excellent source of essential vitamins, which support your dog’s whole-body health. This ripe, sweet, fruit contains quality vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C and vitamin E that work together, resulting in:

Good vision

Nourished skin and coat

Resilient immune system

Optimum energy levels

Healthy brain function

Antioxidant support

Strong bone and muscle growth

Replenished red blood cells

