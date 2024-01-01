Zuchon dog breed puppy standing against a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Mixed Breed

weight

4 to 15 pounds

height

9 to 11 inches

Get ready to be delighted: Zuchons are diminutive in stature but make up for their size with an energetic and extroverted personality. They are growing in popularity thanks to their sunny disposition and enthusiastic zeal for life with their owners, whether young or old. The breeds that make up the Zuchon are the Shih Tzu and the Bichon Frise. This pint-sized pup can come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, colors, and coat types. 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

