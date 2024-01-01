The Zuchon originated in the United States in a quest to find a small companion dog that didn’t shed and that would fit into any family’s lifestyle no matter how small their home and yard. The Zuchon can have any combination of the Bichon Frise and Shih Tzu in their appearance, behavior, and temperament.

The Shih Tzu we know and love today is itself an ancient crossbreed having been created within the walls of the Forbidden City in the 17th century by crossing the Lhasa Apso from the monasteries of Tibet with an early form of the Pekinese.



The resulting dogs, called Lhasa Lion Dogs, remained hidden away from the eyes of the West until the 20th century when the Peking Kennel Club was formed and the Lhasa Lion Dogs were shown for the first time alongside the Lhasa Apso. They came to America after the Second World War and gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.



Despite its name, the Bichon Frise is Spanish, not French. They found favor in the Spanish courts in the 16th century and originated on the island of Tenerife. They were known originally as the Barbichon which means “Little Barbet.” The Barbet was a local water spaniel and it is thought that the Bichon Frise was a cross between these working dogs and smaller Spanish lapdogs of the time.



The Bichon Frise (then called the Bichon Tenerife) remained popular in the Spanish courts right through to the 19th century and even captivated the hearts of the French nobility as well. They fell out of favor and they went from being dogs of nobility to being largely circus performers. Thankfully, their appealing looks and their trainability meant that they excelled, finding a performing niche for themselves until French and Belgian breeders took an interest in them and worked to reestablish the breed.