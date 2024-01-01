Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
Get ready to be delighted: Zuchons are diminutive in stature but make up for their size with an energetic and extroverted personality. They are growing in popularity thanks to their sunny disposition and enthusiastic zeal for life with their owners, whether young or old. The breeds that make up the Zuchon are the Shih Tzu and the Bichon Frise. This pint-sized pup can come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, colors, and coat types.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
Don’t be surprised if you are enthusiastically greeted by a Zuchon—both the Bichon Frise and Shih Tzu are extroverted and confident dogs. They can be aloof with strangers and might ignore you during training, but they are eager to please the owners they bond with strongly. Their playful and funny temperaments hint at the Bichon’s former life as a circus dog, as does the Zuchon’s affinity for games. Be prepared to take your Zuchon with you to many places as they love nothing more than to be with their owners.
History
The Zuchon originated in the United States in a quest to find a small companion dog that didn’t shed and that would fit into any family’s lifestyle no matter how small their home and yard. The Zuchon can have any combination of the Bichon Frise and Shih Tzu in their appearance, behavior, and temperament.
The Shih Tzu we know and love today is itself an ancient crossbreed having been created within the walls of the Forbidden City in the 17th century by crossing the Lhasa Apso from the monasteries of Tibet with an early form of the Pekinese.
The resulting dogs, called Lhasa Lion Dogs, remained hidden away from the eyes of the West until the 20th century when the Peking Kennel Club was formed and the Lhasa Lion Dogs were shown for the first time alongside the Lhasa Apso. They came to America after the Second World War and gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.
Despite its name, the Bichon Frise is Spanish, not French. They found favor in the Spanish courts in the 16th century and originated on the island of Tenerife. They were known originally as the Barbichon which means “Little Barbet.” The Barbet was a local water spaniel and it is thought that the Bichon Frise was a cross between these working dogs and smaller Spanish lapdogs of the time.
The Bichon Frise (then called the Bichon Tenerife) remained popular in the Spanish courts right through to the 19th century and even captivated the hearts of the French nobility as well. They fell out of favor and they went from being dogs of nobility to being largely circus performers. Thankfully, their appealing looks and their trainability meant that they excelled, finding a performing niche for themselves until French and Belgian breeders took an interest in them and worked to reestablish the breed.