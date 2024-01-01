Agile and intelligent, the Peruvian Inca Orchid is an elegant sighthound that exudes the look of speed, strength and stamina. The breed can be one of three sizes — small, medium or large — and one of two varieties — hairless or coated, both of which can be born in the same litter. Regardless the variety, the breed can be many different skin and coat color and pattern combinations. Energetic and alert, the Peruvian Inca Orchid excels at hunting, lure coursing, rally and agility.

