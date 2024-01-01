Agile and intelligent, the Peruvian Inca Orchid is an elegant sighthound that exudes the look of speed, strength and stamina. The breed can be one of three sizes — small, medium or large — and one of two varieties — hairless or coated, both of which can be born in the same litter. Regardless the variety, the breed can be many different skin and coat color and pattern combinations. Energetic and alert, the Peruvian Inca Orchid excels at hunting, lure coursing, rally and agility.
Temperament
Noble and affectionate, the Peruvian Inca Orchid makes for a devoted family companion, not to mention a good watchdog due to his loyalty, independence and protective instincts. The Peruvian Inca Orchid isn’t recommended for families with small children, but does well with older children and smaller dogs and cats, provided he’s been raised with them from the start. This breed requires a substantial amount of training and socialization, so owners should be advised of a hefty time commitment.
Upkeep
Because of the breed’s lack of coat on the hairless variety, the Peruvian Inca Orchid should not be kept outside. Nonetheless, he requires sunscreen anytime he goes outdoors in sunny weather. Aside from regular grooming, such as nail trimming, ear cleaning and teeth brushing, the breed only needs the occasional bath. The lively, active Peruvian Inca Orchid should be given plenty of exercise, such as free play in a fenced yard or taken on several walks a day. The breed also enjoys games of hide-and-seek, chasing balls and learning a new trick or two.
Health
- Major Concerns: N/A
- Minor Concerns: N/A
- Occasionally Seen: N/A
- Suggested Tests: N/A
- Lifespan: 12 to 14 years
History
The Peruvian Inca Orchid is an ancient Spanish breed whose history is depicted in Moche, Chimu, Chancay and Incan pottery, as well as Chancay textiles. These hairless dogs were considered to bring about good luck, so their urine and feces were used in medicines, while their warmth was used to treat arthritis and respiratory conditions. The earliest version of the breed was primarily a small companion dog, however, these dogs were interbred with foreign dogs during the Conquistadors invasion of Peru, and developed three different sizes. American citizen Jack Walklin visited Peru in 1966 and returned to the United States with eight dogs, serving as the foundation stock for the breed’s development in the United States. Walklin is credited with naming the breed, which was declared a National Patrimony in 2001 in Peru. The Peruvian Inca Orchid was recognized by the United Kennel Club as a member of the Sighthound & Pariah Dog Group in 1996 and is also recognized by the American Kennel Club as part of its Miscellaneous Class.