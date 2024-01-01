Peruvian Inca Orchid Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Peruvian Inca Orchid
Peruvian Inca Orchid

Agile and intelligent, the Peruvian Inca Orchid is an elegant sighthound that exudes the look of speed, strength and stamina. The breed can be one of three sizes — small, medium or large — and one of two varieties — hairless or coated, both of which can be born in the same litter. Regardless the variety, the breed can be many different skin and coat color and pattern combinations. Energetic and alert, the Peruvian Inca Orchid excels at hunting, lure coursing, rally and agility.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Things to Consider Before You Adopt a Dog

"Select" is defined in the dictionary by such phrases as "a preferred choice" or "carefully chosen". Selecting the family dog should be a well-researched and carefully soul-searched activity. Are you and your family willing to make a 10 - 15 year commitment to this sentient being in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, for as long as all shall live? Let's pose some of the questions family members should discuss before obtaining a dog.

teaching a dog to stay

Teach your dog to stay, the fun and easy way

“Stay” is a command that tells your dog to remain stationary where you place them until they are released. This can be used in correlation with a movement command such as “sit” or “down” to help the dog know what is expected of them.

Similar Breeds