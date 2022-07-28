Vizsla
Vizsla

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

45-65 lb

height

21-24"

family

Pointer

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

45-65 lb

height

21-24"

family

Pointer

The Vizsla is lightly built but muscular, giving them speed and endurance. Their gait is light, graceful, smooth, and ground covering. Their short smooth coat is dense, providing some protection from the elements. Their golden rust color is a hallmark of the breed.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

How to Teach a Dog Tricks

Dogs, young or old, love to learn. Include a reward and these four basic rules and you’ve got a recipe for successful dog tricks! Learn how to teach dog tricks like roll over, stay, or heel by starting each lesson with a: cue, reward, practice, praise.

Similar Breed