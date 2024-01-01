Hardy and powerful, the Tosa Inu dog is the largest of all the Japanese dog breeds. They are regal and watchful, used to stand sentinel and guard. They feature a broad and wrinkled head with drop ears and a tapered tail. The coat is short and dense and has markings on the chest and feet. They are composed and bold dogs, often quietly vigilant. Affectionate with their families, they are aloof and reserved with strangers, relying on their guarding instincts. They can also be known as the Tosa Ken, Tosa Token, Tosa, and Japanese Mastiff.