German Shorthaired Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer
German Shorthaired Pointer

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

45-70 lb

height

21-25"

family

Gun Dog

The German Shorthaired Pointer is an all-purpose close-working dog who combines agility, power, and endurance. He is square or slightly longer than tall; although he has a short back, he should stand over plenty of ground. He should have a clean-cut head, graceful outline, strong quarters, and an athletic physique. His coat is short and tough.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

