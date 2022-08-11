Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The German Shorthaired Pointer is an all-purpose close-working dog who combines agility, power, and endurance. He is square or slightly longer than tall; although he has a short back, he should stand over plenty of ground. He should have a clean-cut head, graceful outline, strong quarters, and an athletic physique. His coat is short and tough.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.