Staffordshire Bull Terrier

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

24-38 lb

height

14-16"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

24-38 lb

height

14-16"

family

Terrier

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is slightly longer than they are tall, and relatively wide, giving them a low center of gravity and firm stance. Their small size imparts a surprising agility, while their heavy musculature provides great strength. Their head is wide and their gait is powerful and agile. Their coat is smooth, short, and close.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Crate Training

Quick Guide to Crate Training Your Dog

Crate training a puppy or a dog at any age gives pups a sense of safety and security, as well as quiet time away from the activity of the home. Learning how to successfully crate train a puppy or dog should not only be a rewarding experience, but a positive one too.

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Similar Breeds