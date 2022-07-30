Sloughi
Sloughi

Traits and Characteristics

weight

35 to 50 pounds

height

26 to 29 inches (male), 24 to 27 inches (female)

family

Hound

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

weight

35 to 50 pounds

height

26 to 29 inches (male), 24 to 27 inches (female)

family

Hound

The Sloughi is an ancient African sighthound originally bred to hunt wild game, including hare, fox, jackal, gazelle, ostrich and wild pigs. This robust, elegant breed is prized for his speed, agility, endurance and supreme hunting ability and exudes grace and class. Athletic and medium to large in size, the Sloughi is smooth-coated and short-haired with a noble attitude and gentle expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

Wintry weather is no excuse to slack on your dog’s exercise. Dogs need physical activity every day, or else she's at risk of becoming stressed, under-stimulated and overweight. If you don't provide your pup with outlets for energy, they may develop behavioral problems such as whining, excessive barking, digging, chewing, biting or playing too rough, according to WebMD.

Similar Breeds