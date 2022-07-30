Traits and Characteristics
weight
height
family
The Sloughi is an ancient African sighthound originally bred to hunt wild game, including hare, fox, jackal, gazelle, ostrich and wild pigs. This robust, elegant breed is prized for his speed, agility, endurance and supreme hunting ability and exudes grace and class. Athletic and medium to large in size, the Sloughi is smooth-coated and short-haired with a noble attitude and gentle expression.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.