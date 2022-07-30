The Sloughi is an ancient African sighthound originally bred to hunt wild game, including hare, fox, jackal, gazelle, ostrich and wild pigs. This robust, elegant breed is prized for his speed, agility, endurance and supreme hunting ability and exudes grace and class. Athletic and medium to large in size, the Sloughi is smooth-coated and short-haired with a noble attitude and gentle expression.

