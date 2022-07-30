Silky Terrier
Silky Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

8-11 lb

height

9-10"

family

Terrier

The Silky Terrier is a miniature version of a working terrier, and as such retains many similar features. They are somewhat longer than tall, and though of refined bone, they often nonetheless have sufficient strength and substance. Their gait is free and light-footed; their expression is often piercingly keen. Their straight, single coat is silky and glossy, following the body outline rather than falling to the floor.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

