Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Rat Terrier is historically known for protecting homes or farms from rodents. They are sturdy and compact little dog but also elegant. There are two sizes of Rat Terriers, but both are slightly longer than tall (but not short-legged) with a moderate build. Their coat is short and smooth. The American Hairless Terrier is derived from Rat Terriers with a hairless mutation.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.