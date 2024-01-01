The Rat Terrier is historically known for protecting homes or farms from rodents. They are sturdy and compact little dog but also elegant. There are two sizes of Rat Terriers, but both are slightly longer than tall (but not short-legged) with a moderate build. Their coat is short and smooth. The American Hairless Terrier is derived from Rat Terriers with a hairless mutation.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!