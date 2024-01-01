Rat Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Rat Terrier
Rat Terrier

The Rat Terrier is historically known for protecting homes or farms from rodents. They are sturdy and compact little dog but also elegant. There are two sizes of Rat Terriers, but both are slightly longer than tall (but not short-legged) with a moderate build. Their coat is short and smooth. The American Hairless Terrier is derived from Rat Terriers with a hairless mutation.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Affenpinscher

Small Dog & Puppy Breeds

They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they pack tons of personality into short stature. But is a small dog right for you? That depends. Small dog breeds come from a variety of backgrounds, and they vary widely when it comes to personality, activity needs and maintenance requirements.

Top Ten Dog Training Tips

Training should be a fun, rewarding, and fulfilling experience for both of you. There are some basic steps you’ll include in any type of coaching, whether you and your puppy or dog are attempting a brand-new trick or working on basic manners.

Similar Breeds