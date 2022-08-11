Pumi
Pumi

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

27 to 29 pounds (male), 22 to 24 pounds (female)

height

16 to 18 ½ inches (male), 15 to 17 ½ inches (female)

family

Herding

Recognized for his corkscrew-curled coat, expressive semi-erect ears and quirky expression, the Pumi is undeniably cute with an affinity for both work and play. This Hungarian herding breed is medium-sized, compact and agile, always on alert and ready for action. Versatile and adaptable, the Pumi is used to herd cattle, sheep and swine, and is equally skilled at gathering, driving and keeping livestock within its boundaries as directed by the shepherd.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

