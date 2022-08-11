Recognized for his corkscrew-curled coat, expressive semi-erect ears and quirky expression, the Pumi is undeniably cute with an affinity for both work and play. This Hungarian herding breed is medium-sized, compact and agile, always on alert and ready for action. Versatile and adaptable, the Pumi is used to herd cattle, sheep and swine, and is equally skilled at gathering, driving and keeping livestock within its boundaries as directed by the shepherd.

