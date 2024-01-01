A small, sinewy, light-boned dog, the Pyrenean Shepherd is a superb athlete, incredibly agile and ready for action. The Rough-Faced Pyrenean Shepherd is clearly longer than tall; the Smooth-Face Pyrenean Shepherd appears more square. The Rough-Faced dog’s coat can be of almost flat demi-long or long hair. Demi-long dogs have culottes on their rump. Longhaired dogs have wooly hair that may cord, especially on the elbows and thighs. The hair on their muzzle lengthens toward the cheeks, giving a windblown look. The Smooth-Faced dog’s muzzle has short hair on the muzzle and legs, with the body hair 2 to 3 inches long on the body, and some feathering on the legs. The Pyrenean Shepherd's flowing gait is said to “shave the earth.”

