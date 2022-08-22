Puggle
Puggle

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

18-30 lbs

height

13-15 inches

family

Mastiff

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

18-30 lbs

height

13-15 inches

family

Mastiff

The Puggle is a small-to-medium sized crossbreed dog with an affectionate parentage: Pug and  Beagle! The Puggle was first mixed accidentally in the 1980s or 90s, but has gained a lot of popularity since then and is now quite a common pet. They are often found for adoption from shelters and rescues. You’ll hear the Puggle called a “designer breed”, which is a popular term that refers to a mixed breed dog who was intentionally bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both of their parents. For example, many Puggles are full of the friendliness of a Beagle, while sporting the affection and shorter muzzle of a Pug. Keep in mind that crossbreed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could inherit entirely different traits from their parents, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when considering a Puggle as a pet!

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Similar Breeds