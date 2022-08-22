The Puggle is a small-to-medium sized crossbreed dog with an affectionate parentage: Pug and Beagle! The Puggle was first mixed accidentally in the 1980s or 90s, but has gained a lot of popularity since then and is now quite a common pet. They are often found for adoption from shelters and rescues. You’ll hear the Puggle called a “designer breed”, which is a popular term that refers to a mixed breed dog who was intentionally bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both of their parents. For example, many Puggles are full of the friendliness of a Beagle, while sporting the affection and shorter muzzle of a Pug. Keep in mind that crossbreed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could inherit entirely different traits from their parents, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when considering a Puggle as a pet!

