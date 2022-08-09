Because Tollers run as much as they swim when "tolling," they are smaller and more agile than most other retrievers. Their powerful yet compact build enables them to rush around tirelessly, leaping and retrieving with tail always wagging. Because they were bred to work in icy waters, they have a water-repelling double coat of medium length. A longer coat is not appropriate for a working dog, although the tail feathering should be long, adding to the emphasis of the wagging tail. A white blaze, chest, tail tip, or feet is characteristic.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!