The Lundehund uses strong extra toes to help grasp rocky cliffs and to dig under boulders. This dog is flexible and can bend the head backward so the top of the head touches the back. The Lundehund can also extend the forelegs straight out to either side, which results in a peculiar rotary movement when the dog trots. This dog can close the ear openings to block out debris and has elongated rear foot pads for better traction. The breed also has two fewer teeth than other dogs. Otherwise, the general conformation is typically spitz. The Lundehind is neither coarse nor heavy and is instead athletic and agile, with a medium-length double coat that has a harsh outer coat with soft underfur.

