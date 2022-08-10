Norwegian Elkhounds
Norwegian Elkhounds

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

48-55 lb

height

48-55 lb

family

Spitz

A typical northern spitz-like breed, the Norwegian Elkhound is a square-proportioned, close-coupled dog, with substantial bone, broad head, pricked ears, and a tightly curled tail. This dog is constructed for agility and endurance rather than speed. The Elkhound has a thick, smooth-lying coat consisting of straight outer hairs and a wooly undercoat. This combination presents the best protection against cold and snow.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

