A typical northern spitz-like breed, the Norwegian Elkhound is a square-proportioned, close-coupled dog, with substantial bone, broad head, pricked ears, and a tightly curled tail. This dog is constructed for agility and endurance rather than speed. The Elkhound has a thick, smooth-lying coat consisting of straight outer hairs and a wooly undercoat. This combination presents the best protection against cold and snow.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!