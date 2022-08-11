Mixed Breed Dog
Mixed Breed Dog

Traits and Characteristics

weight

Varies

height

Varies

Sometimes called a hybrid, mutt or crossbreed, the mixed-breed dog is a beloved member of the canine family. Mixed-breed dogs run the gamut in size, shape, color, coat and pattern. Unlike purebred puppies that are the offspring of one breed of dog, mixed breeds are the kaleidoscopes of the canine world.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

