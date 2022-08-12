Leonberger
The Leonberger is a large, muscular working dog, well suited for the original purpose of family dog, farm dog, and draft dog. The breed is strong and powerful, with medium to heavy build, slightly longer than tall. Males in particular carry a lion-like mane on the neck and chest, and both males and females have a double coat. The coat is medium to long, and the outer coat is medium-soft to coarse, lying flat and is mostly straight. The undercoat is soft and dense. The outline of the body is always recognizable. The Leonberger is light-footed and graceful in motion. The dog has an effortless, powerful, ground-covering gait with good reach and strong drive. An even, confident temperament along with obedience and vigilance is essential to the dog's role as a family companion.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

