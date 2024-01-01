Hovawart Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Hovawart
Hovawart

The Hovawart is a large, strong and powerful working dog primarily used as a guardian of livestock and property. The breed is well known for its versatility and keen scent ability, positioning him as a suitable guard, watch, tracking and rescue dog, not to mention a devoted family companion. He is recognized for his powerful head, triangular drop ears, deep chest, heavy boning, and well-balanced body that’s longer than it is tall. His long, slightly wavy coat can be black, blond or black-and-gold.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

Dog sticking tongue out

Dog Adoption Tips – Bringing Home a New Rescue Dog

Bringing home a shelter dog that you adopt may be a rescued stray or a dog that someone has voluntarily surrendered for adoption.

Similar Breeds