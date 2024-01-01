The Hovawart is a large, strong and powerful working dog primarily used as a guardian of livestock and property. The breed is well known for its versatility and keen scent ability, positioning him as a suitable guard, watch, tracking and rescue dog, not to mention a devoted family companion. He is recognized for his powerful head, triangular drop ears, deep chest, heavy boning, and well-balanced body that’s longer than it is tall. His long, slightly wavy coat can be black, blond or black-and-gold.

