Kishu
Kishu

Traits and Characteristics

weight

30 to 60 pounds

height

17 to 22 inches

family

Northern

The Kishu is a medium-sized, well-balanced muscular dog with prick ears and a curled tail, characteristics that suggest his true spitz type. The Kishu’s appearance suggests great endurance, a nod to the breed’s early days as a hunter of wild boar and deer in the mountainous terrain of Japan.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

